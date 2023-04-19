Ruth Fahy appointed to vice president role with MLS side Colorado Rapids

Ruth Fahy during her time with Galway WFC. Image: Sportsfile.

Irishwoman Ruth Fahy has been named as the new Vice President of Club Administration & Compliance with MLS side Colorado Rapids.

The former Women's National League player is qualified in the legal field and previously worked for the FAI in that department.

She has been hired by Colorado Rapids where ex-FAI head of finance Padraig Smith is the club president.

Fahy played with Castlebar Celtic, Galway WFC and Wexford Youths where she enjoyed league success.

She had a brief stint as CEO of Galway WFC in 2021, and has also worked with law firms Ogier Leman and William Fry.

"We’re beyond delighted to strengthen our soccer operations group by adding Ruth as our new Vice President of Club Administration & Compliance. Ruth’s skillset and experiences both on and off the field will add greatly to our expanded soccer operations department," said Smith.