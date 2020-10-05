Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Fulham on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Fulham on a loan deal which will keep him at Craven Cottage for the duration of the 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old had recently struggled to find consistent playing time at Stamford Bridge after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the England international’s return from an Achilles tendon injury.

Loftus-Cheek was previously linked with Aston Villa and Southampton, but he said he was excited to try and get back to his “best football” with Fulham.

Iâm thrilled to announce the arrival of @RLC to @FulhamFC on loan. Rubenâs a world-class player in the prime of his career, heâs earned great Premier League experience, & we believe heâll be so valuable to our Club in our fight ahead of us! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/GJNaAqpZY9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2020

He said: “I’m really happy to come ‘next door,’ if you will!

“I watched Fulham at the start of the season and they looked like they’re playing decent football.

“With this manager, I think I can get back to my best football. That’s the main thing for me, to find my form and help this team win games.”

Fulham owner Tony Khan added: “I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulham Football Club on loan from Chelsea FC.

“Ruben is a world-class player in the prime of his career, he has earned great experience in the Premier League, and we believe he will be so valuable to our club in our fight ahead of us. Come on Fulham!”

PA Media