Roy Keane’s old managerial methods won’t work this time if he takes the plunge with Sunderland

Players hold a lot more power these days than they did when I was playing and that has tripped Roy up at times in recent years

Roy Keane, pictured back in 2018 during his time as Ireland assistant manager — © SPORTSFILE

John Aldridge Mon 7 Feb 2022 at 21:34