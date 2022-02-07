| 10.8°C Dublin

Roy Keane’s old managerial methods won’t work this time if he takes the plunge with Sunderland

John Aldridge

Players hold a lot more power these days than they did when I was playing and that has tripped Roy up at times in recent years

Roy Keane, pictured back in 2018 during his time as Ireland assistant manager Expand

Roy Keane is in talks over a return to management with Sunderland and he may need to change how he does things if he gets the job.

More than ten years have passed since Roy was a manager at Ipswich and the landscape in the game has changed during that time.

