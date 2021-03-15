Roy Keane linked with Celtic job, but Chris Wilder remains bookies’ favourite for Parkhead role

Roy Keane, pictured during his playing days at Celtic back in 2006 has been linked with the vacant manager's role at Parkhead. Picture: David Maher/Sportsfile

Roy Keane is rumoured to be keen to return to management as Celtic boss, with Chris Wilder installed as the new bookies’ favourite for the position at Parkhead following his exit from Sheffield United.

Wilder's departure from Sheffield United was confirmed on Saturday night, more than 24 hours after news broke that he was set to leave his post.

And bookies have wasted little time in installing the highly-respected tactician as favourite to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic.

Yet the continued links with Keane suggest that what appeared to be an unlikely appointment could become reality, with the former Ireland captain keen to return to frontline management over 10 years after his last such role ended at Ipswich.

Widespread reports in the UK media suggest Keane is eager to return to the game at Celtic, despite his lucrative contract as an analyst on Sky Sports.

Keane turned down an approach to take over at Celtic back in 2015, but his possible appointment now as dismissed by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan in pretty crushing fashion.

"I think it’s a huge risk to appoint the Roy Keane we have now," the outspoken Jordan told talkSPORT.

"Roy Keane going into management the first time around, possibly, but the Roy Keane we’ve got now? I think as a football manager he’s done.

"You can look at Roy’s managerial record and take in any which way. When he went into Sunderland he had an immense impact for a short period of time because they were languishing at the bottom of the league. If you look at the impact of a short-term appointment, he did that.

"But then you look at when he went to Ipswich and it was the converse, he did a job that ultimately wasn’t of the greatest ilk. He’s been in at Republic of Ireland, he’s been in at Aston Villa.

"I think at times he’s an outstanding pundit and some of his analysis, his thinking and hold-to-account outlook and attitude is engaging, but some of his pantomime villain stuff, not so much.

"I think Celtic have a big job on their hands and they need people capable of doing this job to bridge this gap… whether there’s an affinity or association is not the question here, really.

"As a manager, he’s done. I don’t think there’s a real place for Roy with some of his outlook, attitude and disposition. He’s now in the media and he’s very good at it.

"He’ll have a different view of course, but for Celtic to do the job they need to do, to rebuild the team and get rid of that’s gone on over the last 12 months, you need serious people to do a serious job.

"I don’t dispute Roy Keane is a serious individual, but I don’t think he’s got the skill set to give Celtic what they really need."

Online Editors