Roy Keane linked to surprise return to management with former club Sunderland

Roy Keane has been linked with a shock return to Sunderland but he faces competition if he decides to put himself forward for the position.

Reports in the North East of England say that the Sunderland authorities have plans to interview Keane as they seek a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked earlier this week.

However, former Middlesbrough and Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate is also being viewed as a viable candidate while short-term moves for Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy have been floated as possible scenarios.

Keane is the headline-grabbing name to be put in the frame given his previous association with the club.

The Corkman's first managerial season saw him lift Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in the 2006/07 campaign but he resigned in December 2008 with the club established in the Premier League.

Keane did not see eye to eye with the Black Cats' new owner Ellis Short.

The 50-year-old has been out of management since his inglorious stay at Ipswich lasting just 20 months ended in January 2011.

He has since served as assistant with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest and has been open about his desire to return to the dugout as a number one.

However, he has taken on a highly-paid role as a pundit with Sky Sports and recently admitted that he might have to commit permanently to that field if he didn't secure a managerial gig soon.

Sunderland are third in the League One table with a 6-0 defeat at Bolton the final straw for Johnson after a disappointing run.

They still have realistic expectations to go up this term.