Roy Keane is of the opinion that his days as a football manager are done and dusted.

The former Manchester United captain and Republic of Ireland legend held talks in February about managing Sunderland, one of the clubs he managed in the past, but they appointed Alex Neil instead.

The Corkman now considers it highly unlikely that he will get another opportunity at management but is beginning to come to terms with the situation..

He was asked this week whether he felt like a “manager doing punditry” by fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in a video for website SPORTbible and Keane responded by saying: “I did up until recently, but I almost feel, I think, those days are over for me.”

Keane managed Sunderland and Ipswich and has held various assistant roles, most recently at Nottingham Forest until June 2019 as Martin O'Neill's assistant having previously filled the same role for the Derryman with Ireland.

“It’s maybe more of a head job that is the role for me and over the next few years I can’t see a club giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it,” he said. “But I don’t mind that either.”

“I’m not fearful of going ‘you might do TV for the next two or three years’, I don’t mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it.”

Keane also touched on the return of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. disagreeing with club legend Wayne Rooney's recent comments that the signing hasn't been a success.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn't it," Keane added.

"I still think Ronaldo was worth the gamble. In the bigger picture, it's not a great signing because of his age and whatever.

"I still think he can bring something to the party and I think he has, but I think whatever is going on around him hasn't been good enough. I still think Ronaldo could show better leadership skills, I know he's been upset once or twice when he's been left out.

"He clearly wasn't going to play in all of the games, but he's still shown moments. The Tottenham game, some of the European games, I still think it was worth the gamble."