Roy Keane emerges as frontrunner to take over as Celtic boss ten years after last job as manager

Roy Kene is in the running to be the next Celtic manager. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Roy Keane has emerged as the leading contender to take over as Celtic manager, with reports in Scotland suggesting the former Ireland captain is now the frontrunner to succeed Neil Lennon.

Sundayworld.com reported last week that Keane had let it be known that he is keen to take over as Celtic boss, ending more than a decade away from the touchline as a manager.

While Celtic are yet to comment on the rumours linking Keane with their managerial vacancy, it has been suggested that the former Celtic midfielder has held talks with the club.

It means the prospect of Keane taking on Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in a heavyweight battle for the Scottish Premiership title next season may be edging closer, amid suggestions that Nicky Butt could join his former Manchester United team-mate as assistant manager.

Butt left his role as Manchester United head of first-team development to pursue "a new professional challenge", with the chance to work alongside Keane at Celtic a possible next stop on his coaching journey.

While there may be some reservations about Keane's potential management return ten years after he left his role as Ipswich boss, Ireland and Manchester United legend Paul McGrath has told the Sunday World that the Irishman is the perfect candidate to revive Celtic.

"If Roy gets the Celtic job, he would go into the club and shake a few things up, which is what they need given what we have seen with that team this year," said McGrath.

"I feel he will have learned from what has happened in his management career so far, as shouting and screaming at modern day players just doesn't work.

"He would be a good fit for Celtic. Seeing him competing with Steven Gerrard at Rangers would have us all watching Old Firm matches next season and I hope he gets the job.

"If he is allowed to get the right players in at a club he clearly loves, I'm sure the Celtic fans would warm to having him as their manager.

"The Roy Keane I know and like is not the man so many people believe him to be. I have always got on great with Roy. He is a funny guy, a genuine person and has always been great company as a team-mate and in the years since we both stopped playing.

"I think the Roy Keane we see on Sky Sports is very much a guy who has created a TV identity and he lives up to it with his comments, but don't kid yourself and think Roy is like that all the time."

Keane would give up a lucrative role with Sky Sports to take over at Celtic, but his eagerness to have another crack at club management means this is one of the few jobs in football that could lure him back.

Keane vs Gerrard in Old Firm matches next season is an enticing prospect and it may just be edging towards reality.

Online Editors