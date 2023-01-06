Roy Keane blasts David de Gea, 'really bad' Everton players and causes moustache 'storm' on return to studio

Roy Keane is back in the pundit's chair for Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Everton tonight with the former Red Devils captain causing a stir by sporting a rare moustache.

The ex-Ireland international has often raised eyebrows with his style of facial hair and tonight's choice is no different.

Keane, 51, wasted no time in tearing into Everton's under-performing players before kick-off at Old Trafford, saying: "They've got a lot of really bad players. I'm not sure they're up to Premiership standard."

The Cork native divides his time between punditry roles for Sky Sports and ITV, and his on-screen look often ranges from the clean-shaven to a full beard.

Tonight, however, Keane is sporting a handlebar moustache - sending social media into a frenzy with opinion divided on his new 'look'.

It seemed Keane's words on Everton proved prophetic with Antony giving United the lead in the third round tie after only three minutes.

However, a David de Gea blunder allowed the under-fire Toffees to equalise on 14 minutes through Conor Coady.

The Spanish keeper failed to deal with a low cross at his near post, with the ball spilling through his legs into the path of Coady.

Keane slammed De Gea at half-time, saying: "It's almost as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal. He just doesn't know what to do."

United restored their lead in fortuitous circumstances in the second half when Coady turned a Marcus Rashford cross into his own net.