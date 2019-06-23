Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill part company as Corkman leaves Nottingham Forest

The Corkman worked under O'Neill with the Championship club for the past five months, but today he revealed his departure.

"Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for," said Keane.

"Roy would like to express his gratitude to the club's owner, board of directors, the staff, the players and, in particular, manager Martin O'Neill for the opportunity to return to the City Ground," read a Forest statement.

"The former Red would also like to place on record his appreciation to the supporters who have welcomed him back so warmly since his appointment in January. Everyone at the club would like to wish Roy the very best in the next stage of his career."

After their five-year stint with Ireland came to an end last November, Keane reignited his working relationship with O'Neill when he joined the Derryman at Forest in January in what was billed as a dream return to the club he left to join Manchester United in 1993.

But with promotion to the Premier League their ambition, Forest failed to fire and finished the season in ninth position.

47-year-old Keane, whose last managerial stint was with Ipswich who he left in 2011, is said to be looking to get back into management.

