Roy Hodgson set to return as Crystal Palace manager – reports

Roy Hodgson is on the verge of a second stint as Crystal Palace head coach on a deal until the end of the season, according to reports.

Hodgson expected to end a long managerial career that first began in 1976 after finishing a short-term venture at Watford last year, but a number of media outlets are reporting he will come out of retirement for a return to Palace.

The 75-year-old looks set to replace Patrick Vieira, the man who replaced him at Selhurst Park in July 2021, with the Frenchman leaving his post earlier this month after a poor run of results.

Expand Close Patrick Vieira left Crystal Palace earlier this month (Steven Paston/PA) / Facebook

Hodgson ended his four-year tenure at Palace at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, having kept the Eagles in the Premier League, and faces being tasked with a similar undertaking in the next few months.

Paddy McCarthy has taken charge of the club on an interim basis, but Palace slipped to a 4-1 defeat at league leaders Arsenal and remain without a win in 2023, a run of 13 matches in all competitions.

The PA news agency has approached Palace for comment.