Roy Hodgson has ‘big expectations’ for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr

Roy Hodgson revealed he has “big expectations” for Ismaila Sarr going forward after Watford suffered a 2-0 Premier League home defeat to Brighton.

Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target in a game of few chances, which leaves the Hornets with just one point from three matches since Hodgson took the reins.

Sarr was introduced at half-time – ahead of an improved second-half performance from the home side – and the Senegal international looked promising on his first appearance for Watford since November.

“First thing with Sarr is, he only came back on Friday lunchtime from a long trip and was feeling very tired and I think he did remarkably well to make himself available to be on the bench,” Hodgson said.

“But going forward, I have big expectations for him. And we as a team have expectations of what we want to see from him.”

Brighton defender Joel Veltman insisted his side play all of their matches without fear, as they prepare for a trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the back of their win at Vicarage Road.

“We’re on a good run at the moment and we have some nice games coming up,” the Holland defender told the club website.

“We’ll reflect on Saturday’s win at Watford and then focus on getting a result at Old Trafford.

“We play all our games with no fear and I think it’s important to do that whoever the opponent is.

“We know Manchester United have got some great players, but they are suffering a little bit at the moment and not where they want to be – so hopefully we get a result there.”

Graham Potter’s side’s victory at Watford was their first clean sheet since Boxing Day as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games.

“A clean sheet was obviously good too. I think we did well and they only created one real opportunity,” Veltman added.