Roy Curtis: 'The uncomfortable truth is that for a lot of Irish fans, their 'national team' wears red'

Liverpool’s taking down of Manchester City, a seminal, life-affirming moment for their huge, global congregation, was a jolting reminder of an indisputable if rarely ventilated truth.

It is the one that blazons the uncomfortable reality that for a vast body of Irish football fans, their "national team" is not the one that goes into battle uniformed in FAI green.

Rather, it is clad in the crimson of those old aristocratic Lancashire houses of Old Trafford and Anfield.

For an enormous contingent, one that would fill the Aviva several times over, the fortunes of the teams managed by Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make a deeper, more enduring imprint on their universe than the one, closer to home, led by Mick McCarthy.

The Liver Bird or the Red Devil will forever be the creatures tattooed to their sporting souls.

Presented with the stark choice of Liverpool ending their 30-year wait for a league title or Ireland defeating Denmark next Monday to qualify for Euro 2020, many Celtic Koppites would immediately, unreservedly and passionately side with their club.

Asked to edit the highlight reel of their most savoured sporting days, for a significant section of the "football family" – surely the most awful and inane marketing-speak phrase of our time - it would be the affairs of the Irish team left on the cutting room floor.

Likewise, so many of those whose world spins on a Manchester United axis will passionately prioritise a return to Ferguson rather than Charlton-era glories.

I have lost count of the number of people who admit they completely tune out on international weeks.

Some of that is down to the bulging back catalogue of threadbare, monotone, flavourless and vapid fare that was so often the insipid calling card of Stephen Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and, latterly, Martin O’Neill.

More recent excruciating evenings in the company of Georgia and Switzerland hardly amounted to the kind of stirring 90-minute carnivals that might prompt a reaffirmation of old vows.

If there were rare exceptions, notably the night four years ago when Shane Long led a thrilling uprising that did for Germany, too many of those Aviva nights delivered all the joy of a root canal at the hands of a hungover orthodontist.

Some of it is the fact that international football, outside of the great summer fiestas when the tournament finals unspool as a month long, happy, alcohol-fuelled Mardi Gras, simply does not have the Broadway feel of those moneyed, Game of Thrones collisions of the bigger club showdowns.

All the while, the relentlessly hyped, omnipresent, stardust-laden Premier League soap opera rolls on.

It can be maddening and overbearing, a playground for the spoilt, absurdly-remunerated man-child. But equally, on the occasion of lavishly produced blockbusters like last Sunday, intoxicating, high-grade enthralling and effortlessly seductive.

Historically, geographically, emotionally, spiritually and demographically, the connections between Ireland and the two behemoths of England’s North West run bone deep.

It is a generational story, one which, for many, has emigration and the economic point of light the old English industrial power bases offered in stark times, at its core.

For others it is a love affair born on ancient nights of Match of the Day wonder. The impossible glamour and escapism – from grim, claustrophobic old Ireland – offered by attaching your passions to the exploits of Best or Heighway, Dalglish or Robson, Cantona or Fowler, Keane or Gerrard.

Tragedy played its part too. Disasters on an icy Munich runway and in a scandalously overpopulated incline of Sheffield terracing forged unbreakable bonds.

The emotive return of Sean Cox to Anfield on Sunday emphasised again the profound connection between tribes that no narrow strait of briny sea can wash away.

It is hardly a coincidence that one of the favoured Kop hymns is a uniquely Mersey adaptation of The Fields of Athenry.

For so many from this country passing under the "You’ll Never Walk Alone" sign that crowns the Shankly Gates or strolling down Sir Matt Busby Way, Old Trafford's lights blazing in the distance, is less a weekend adventure than an intensely felt rite of passage.

And yes, for a substantial body, it matters more than the Irish national team.

It is, of course, true that they Aviva will be full to the brim on Monday and rumbling at fever pitch intensity as Ireland’s nemesis Christian Eriksen returns to town.

But then, the sold-out signs go up just as quickly for essentially meaningless pre-season, shadow-boxing friendlies where United or Liverpool – or, indeed, Chelsea, Arsenal or Celtic – are the must-see headline-act.

Should Ireland qualify, the passive supporter will, inevitably, seek out the dopamine rush of another summer festival – one where Dublin will be among the host cities of an absurdly fragmented Finals – and for a week or two, the Euros will be the only show in town.

Yet, even while submitting to such a month of theatre, it will amount to just a temporary distraction. Liverpool and Manchester United that will remain the ultimate measure of so many dreams.

For their extensive Irish chapters, nothing that unspools – good or bad, glorious or grotesque – against Denmark will quite match the visceral thrill, the deep emotional connection, of a rollicking, soul-seizing night at Anfield or Old Trafford.

The constituency for whom the primary colour of their sporting universe is red rather than green might even form an overall majority.

They are the sons of Ireland who will always regard themselves as Irish by birth, Scouse or Manc by the grace of God.

