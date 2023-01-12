Roy Barrett's shock exit will open door for gender balance but also weaken Stephen Kenny

There was shock on the other end of the phone when Roy Barrett began contacting FAI board members late yesterday morning to inform them that he would no longer be the independent chairperson of the association.

Changes at board level were expected this year, with a deadline of December for the FAI – and other sporting bodies – to meet a quota of 40pc of female membership at board level, or else state funding will be cut. Currently, just two members of the 12-person FAI board are female and the Government-mandated target is five.

The exit of Barrett, and fellow director Gary Twohig, just two weeks before a reconvened AGM, is being seen as a bold attempt by the FAI to meet one of their main challenges for the year – that 40pc quota.

In an FAI statement, Barrett mentioned that as his main motivation for leaving. There is also a personal factor. As a stockbroker, Barrett has given three years of his life – and non-football career – to a job which came with no financial reward.

Even internal FAI critics admit that Barrett poured all of his time into a role which had no salary or benefits, bar the odd match ticket and a ringside seat at a time when the FAI were front and centre in Irish public life, and that burnout was inevitable.

Twohig’s exit was expected, so there’s a clear run for a female to replace him.

A similar play had been made late last year as Dick Shakespeare resigned from his post as director (one appointed by the ‘football family’ side of the FAI and not an independently-recruited director) with Niamh O’Mahony elected – but still not ratified due to the election fiasco at an abandoned AGM – to replace him.

But it’s dangerous to assume that Barrett (left) stepping down means a female will replace him as chair, as there are some on the ‘football family’ side of the board who would fancy the post.

Idealists know that having a female chairperson to head up the FAI would be a strong statement of intent on their commitment about gender balance, but finding women to fill these roles from within football is not easy. This was a point made by Vera Pauw at an event in Dublin yesterday. Throw the issue of gender equality into the febrile atmosphere of FAI politics and it creates a heady, volatile mix.

Even critics of this FAI board admit that Barrett has fulfilled the role with honour and grace. Barrett was also highly regarded by FAI staff, in a time when it was very difficult to work for a body which was an international laughing stock and a financial basket case.

Barrett was relatively unknown in football circles when he came on the stage in those drama-packed days of the post-Delaney era.

The first time Barrett entered the soccer conversation was in 2018, when a chance conversation with Niall Quinn led Barrett’s Goodbody firm to sponsor a reunion in Dublin for the Euro ’88 squad. In January 2020, Barrett emerged from obscurity to become the independent chairperson of the FAI – last Sunday was the third anniversary of his appointment.

Barrett’s steely persona and calm head helped the crisis-ridden FAI win badly-needed friends in UEFA and in Government. It was a mixture at times of fire-fighting and life-saving.

Not long into 2020, while the FAI itself was on life support, coronavirus landed, which would have a huge effect as the senior international team – the FAI’s cash cow – had to play games behind closed doors.



That relationship between Stephen Kenny and Barrett will of course end now, and chairperson’s exit does not help the Ireland manager as he faces into a Euro qualifying campaign which begins with the daunting task in March of a game against World Cup runners-up France.

Barrett was not Kenny’s only ally on the board but, with many directors unconvinced by the manager when he got the senior team job and even less convinced now, Barrett was the Irish boss’ most vocal and most important supporter and he regularly stood up for Kenny.

Achieving gender balance will be tricky and there’s still the €63m debt for the FAI to deal with.

However, even critics admit that Barrett leaves the FAI in a better place than when he came on board three years ago. The challenge for the next man – or woman – is tough.