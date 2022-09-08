Rovers boss Bradly ‘frustrated’ at not taking three points against Djurgardens and heaps praise on 17-year-old Ferizaj

STEPHEN Bradley admits his Shamrock Rovers side were unhappy with only taking a point away from their Europa Conference League game at home to Swedish side Djurgardens.

The Hoops held the Stockholm outfit to a 0-0 draw with Rovers recovering from a slow start where two errors almost gifted goals to the visitors.

They recovered with a strong second half display, on a night when teenager Justin Ferizaj made a huge impression. Rovers earn €166,000 in UEFA prize money for the point but it could have been three.

"We are frustrated that we haven’t won the game as I believe we had the better chances," said Bradley after the 0-0 draw, playing down suggestions that the second-half improvement came from a stern team talk during the break.

"There was no half time talk of going to get after them as we were managing the game well. With games at this level you have to be tactically aware and not be too open and that is what gives us the platform to go and create chances.

"We created our own problems early on as our passing was too negative and they are aggressive in their press. Early on, yeah, we caused our own problems.

"We knew they had some good players in attacking areas of the pitch but we felt we could cause them problems and we did. We have played some top teams here and when we’re at their levels and aggressive in their play, we have done that. I think overall we are happy. There are certain areas we can improve but I felt we had the better chances in the game. But we will improve," added Bradley.

His game plan was forced into a change when defender Sean Hoare had to be replaced due to injury early in the second half while fellow defender Sean Gannon was also an injury concern.

Gannon was forced to see out the game despite a lack of mobility as Rovers had already made all of their substitutions when he suffered his injury and the pair will be assessed on Friday. Rovers are in action again on Sunday at home to Finn Harps in the league.

But Bradley heaped praise on 17-year-old midfielder Ferizaj. "He was very good and played like someone who was in his mid 20s. It was a difficult game to come in for, against a good side but we shouldn't be surprised as we know he has that in him," added Bradley.