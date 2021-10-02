Round-up: New Ireland recruit Will Keane sends Wigan top, Horgan on mark and Szmodics hits a brace

Will Keane scored for Wigan to end them top of League One

Wigan returned to the top of League One with a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield as new Ireland recruit Will Keane scored once again.

Leam Richardson’s men enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, although a Callum Lang free kick which was comfortably saved by Jamie Cumming was their best effort.

Ben Amos had to be alert to push over Danny Lloyd’s wind-assisted free kick, before denying John Akinde from close range.

Gills stormed out of the blocks in the second half, with Amos again denying Akinde, but the hosts were soon under pressure with Lang’s right-footed drive narrowly missing the target.

Wigan finally found their way through on 63 minutes when Max Power latched onto a deep cross from James McClean to head home from a tight angle.

Will Keane put the result beyond doubt 18 minutes later, placing the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the penalty area.

Elsewhere in League One, Dayrl Horgan was on target for Wycombe in their 4-3 win over Morecambe and Anthony Scully – name-checked by Stephen Kenny during the week – scores a late penalty to earn Lincoln a 2-2 draw with Plymouth. Peter Kioso was on target for MK DSons after he was set up by fellow Dubliner Troy Parrott in MK Dons’ 2-1 defeat at Doncaster.

In the Championship, Sammie Szmodics – a previous call up under Kenny – showed former club Bristol City what they missed out on with a brilliant brace but still ended up on the losing side as Peterborough crashed to a 3-2 defeat.