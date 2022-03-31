Rotherham boss: Ireland heroics have put Chiedozie Ogbene in shop window

Republic of Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene with his player-of-the-match award following the draw with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has admitted that Chiedozie Ogbene’s exploits for Ireland have increased the possibility of the player receiving an offer to leave that is too good to refuse.

Ogbene’s three goals in seven games for Ireland, including his stunning goal against Belgium on Saturday, have put the former Cork City, Limerick and Brentford attacker firmly in the shop window.

“You can’t clip people’s wings, you can’t hold people back,” said Warne. “If Chieo ends up getting an amazing move that his ability deserves, then good on him.

“It obviously makes it significantly more difficult to convince him to stay when he’s doing what he is with Ireland

“What a goal that was for Ireland!” he addeds. “Chieo’s having a great time, isn’t he? He loves to play with a smile on his face and having 50,000-plus Irish fans cheering him on won’t do him any harm.”

Ogbene’s deal is up this summer, but Rotherham will exercise an option they hold to extend it for another 12 months.

However, Warne was unhappy with the extent to which Stephen Kenny used the 24-year-old in the friendly window.

Ogbene (pictured) started both friendlies for Ireland, playing 90 minutes and scoring against Belgium before spending 82 minutes on the pitch against Lithuania.

Warne has indicated that he didn’t expect his first-choice wing-back, who is used further forward by Kenny, to be involved for that amount of time. “I’m not best pleased by that, but it is what it is,” said Warne, whose League One promotion-chasing side are preparing for a Wembley date in the EFL Trophy final clash with Sutton United on Sunday.