Ross Fay give St Pat’s U19s UEFA Youth League lifeline against Red Star Belgrade

Jack O'Reilly of St Patrick's Athletic in action against Luka Lecic, left, and Ognjen Mimovic of Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Youth League first round first leg at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

St Patrick's Athletic have given themselves a lifeline and a chance of progress in their debut season in the UEFA Youth League with a late goal in a 2-1 defeat at home to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Despite a tough draw, Sean O'Connor's Under-19 outfit had hopes of getting through the first round in their first time to play on this stage, but it took Red Star just three minutes to take the lead in the first leg.

Marko Lazetic put himself into a good position and was able to beat keeper Josh Keeley with a well-struck effort as the Saints were still getting to grips with the game.

Keeley made a number of saves to keep the home side in the game but in the fourth minute of added time in the first half, Red Star's dangerman Lazetic pounced to score again, making it 2-0 at the break.

O'Connor beefed up his side for the second half with Ben McCormack, an established member of the first team with 21 league appearances for Stephen O'Donnell's side, brought on at the break.

Early in the second half Darius Lipsiuc and Darragh Dunne had chances for Pat's while McCormack then had an effort, Thomas Lonergan also with a chance.

Red Star finished out the game with ten men after Stefan Miladinovic was dismissed for a second bookable offence and in injury time, Ross Fay got a touch on a McCormack cross and scored with a header to give them encouragement ahead of the second leg in Belgrade.