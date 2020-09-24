| 8.5°C Dublin

Rory Delap's son hits debut goal for Manchester City in Cup win over Bournemouth

Man City 2 Bournemouth 2

Manchester City's Liam Delap celebrates Expand

Close

Manchester City's Liam Delap celebrates

Manchester City's Liam Delap celebrates

PA

Manchester City's Liam Delap celebrates

Andy Hampson

Liam Delap scored a debut stunner but holders Manchester City needed a late Phil Foden winner to see off Championship Bournemouth 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Delap, the 17-year-old son of former Ireland midfielder Rory, put the holders ahead in style in their third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium but they were immediately pegged back by Sam Surridge.

City brought big guns Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling off the bench in the latter stages and they eventually snatched victory on 75 minutes when Foden struck after Riyad Mahrez hit the post.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who are bidding for a record-equalling eighth League Cup win and a fourth in succession, will now travel to Burnley in the fourth round next week.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash with Leicester, City boss Guardiola made eight changes from the side which opened the campaign with victory at Wolves on Monday.

His selections included handing debuts to the impressive striker Delap and American goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were also given opportunities but it proved a sad night for 19-year-old Adrian Bernabe, who was carried off injured before half-time.

City’s youthful side threatened early on as Ferran Torres, making his first start since his summer move from Valencia, and Mahrez forced saves from Mark Travers.

They then took the lead on 18 minutes as Foden slid Delap through on goal with a fine through-ball.

The teenager took the ball in his stride and swept a left-footed shot into the top corner from just inside the box.

It was a moment to savour for the youngster but City’s lead proved short-lived as the Cherries responded within four minutes.

Surridge was given too much space to turn in the box and buried a low shot past Steffen.

Both sides suffered an injury blow before half-time as Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and then Bernabe were forced off.

Bernabe’s problem looked particularly serious and City boss Pep Guardiola dashed over to console the youngster as he was wheeled past the technical area on a stretcher.

City tried to push after the break but Bournemouth held firm and grew in confidence. Surridge was twice denied as first Harwood-Bellis blocked a shot and then Steffen raced out of his area to cut short another charge.

Guardiola decided to up the tempo just after the hour by summoning De Bruyne and Sterling from the bench.

The pressure on the Bournemouth back line increased and City eventually made their breakthrough.

Mahrez struck the woodwork with a low shot and Foden was in the right place to tuck home on the rebound.

City went in search of more and Delap’s enthusiasm got the better of him as he crashed into Cherries keeper Mark Travers, collecting a booking for the late challenge.

City had a late scare when De Bruyne went down after a blow to the head but he was able to complete the game.

Online Editors

Related Content

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (third left) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal

Soccer

Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool put seven past Lincoln

Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones stole the spotlight from new signing Diogo Jota’s debut with two goals and a starring role in a 7-2 Carabao Cup victory over League One Lincoln. Jota, signed from Wolves for £41million on Saturday, was handed his first appearance with 33 second-half minutes but the 19-year-old from Toxteth had already done the damage. Jones scored Liverpool’s third and fourth goals before half-time, both cutting in from the left to curl in right-footed shots, and was the visitors’ main creative force in midfield. He also won the free-kick from which Xherdan Shaqiri whipped in the opener -his first goal in over nine months – with Takumi Minamino continuing his promising start to the season with a first-time shot after Lewis Montsma had given away possession playing out from the back. All of Liverpool’s four first-half goals were scored from at least 20 yards but this was no pot-shot contest, there was plenty of quality football on show. Eighteen seconds after the break Minamino added another, following in Harvey Elliott’s smothered effort, then Marko Grujic scored his first for the club four and half years after joining, and Divock Origi wrapped things up with his ninth goal in 12 League Cup ties late on. However, Tayo Edun and Montsma gave a somewhat significant Lincoln contingent in the stands for a behind-closed-doors game at the LNER Stadium something to cheer by briefly making it 5-1 and 6-2. Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes, with only Virgil Van Dijk surviving from Sunday’s win at Chelsea, with summer signing Kostas Tsimikas and 19-year-old academy graduate Rhys Williams making their debuts. The team selection offered the likes of Shaqiri, Origi and Grujic the chance to put themselves in the shop window as all are surplus to requirements, but only the former – on his first start since December – put in the sort of performance which suggested he wants to fight for his squad place. During Origi’s time at the club his main contributions have come in high-profile matches – the Merseyside derby, the Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona and subsequent final – but he regularly fails to impose himself on lesser opponents. This was one of those occasions as his main contribution before his 89th-minute breakaway goal was the cushioned header for Jones’ first and a fierce shot parried by Alex Palmer. Jota, too, had a quite introduction to life with the Premier League champions but that was somewhat understandable as he finds his feet. The Portugal international is likely to get another opportunity against Arsenal next week, if not in Monday’s Premier League match then in Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting at Anfield against the Gunners. When the pair met last season in this competition it finished 5-5, Liverpool winning on penalties, and on this evidence it would seem goals are guaranteed again.