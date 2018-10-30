Rooney believes Manchester United players need to improve to help Mourinho

Wayne Rooney feels some Manchester United players must do more in a bid to help get the season back on track for Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Mourinho has found himself under scrutiny following an indifferent run of form which has seen key players fail to produce consistent performances.

Former England captain Rooney, who is United’s record goalscorer following a trophy-laden 13 seasons at Old Trafford, believes anyone who pulls on the shirt must show the required level of “respect”.

In an interview with Football Focus, published on the BBC Sport website, Rooney said: “Obviously they are going through a difficult period at the minute, but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better.

“Hopefully they can turn their form around, win a few more games and keep the pressure on the top of the table and get back up there, which is where we all want to see them.

“In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager.”

Rooney added: “I don’t think as a player you could do that, you’ve got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your team-mates.

“I don’t think any player, certainly at Manchester United, will be not playing for Jose, I’m sure they’re all working hard behind the scenes to get results.”

Rooney has made a big impact following his move to DC United after leaving Everton, the club he rejoined from United during the summer of 2017.

The 33-year-old scored twice as DC United secured a MLS play-off place with a 3-1 win against New York City on Sunday.

United had propped up the MLS standings when Rooney joined in June, but secured a spot in the post season with a game to spare after extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Rooney is enjoying life across the Atlantic, both on and off the field.

“It is a bit more relaxing for us as a family. If you want to go to the supermarket or pop out and get a coffee then it’s quite easy to do,” he said.

“At times in England it could be a bit difficult, but here not that many recognise you, or they are really respectful when they see you, so that is definitely a big difference.

“To walk around and have a bit more space and time to enjoy with your family was something a bit different to what I’m used to.”

Rooney added: “I am really enjoying it and I think the team are playing well, producing great football, so hopefully that continues.”

Press Association