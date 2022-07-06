Ronaldo’s suitors should be warned, his guaranteed goals come at a cost

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s talks with Jorge Mendes, and the representative’s meetings with top clubs, a few points have been made abundantly clear. This is no game, nor is it an attempt to leverage Manchester United. Ronaldo just wants to have a chance of winning the Champions League again, and is even willing to take a significant pay cut to make it happen.

The great question, and great complication at this delicate stage of his career, is whether signing Ronaldo is more or less likely to bring the trophy.

For United, it is whether keeping Ronaldo is most conducive to getting back to that level.

There is a fair argument that it is time to let go. An increasing number of figures at Old Trafford have been wondering exactly that. Even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had enough questions as long ago as last August that he rang Alex Ferguson for counsel when the signing was broached. The club patriarch’s stance was to “get it done”.

Read More

The view then, as it is now, is that Ronaldo “is a guarantee of goals”.

The other side to consider is that those goals come at a considerable cost, beyond wages or any nominal transfer fee.

As both Juventus and now United have found out, it isn’t just a simple case of adding Ronaldo’s goals to an existing structure. You have to change the structure to accommodate him, so it isn’t what it was. His signing can no longer be a natural fit to what was there.

Hence United went from 73 league goals last season to 57 this, and Juventus went from 86 goals in 2017-’18 to 70, 76 and 77 in their three campaigns with Ronaldo.

Ensuring this great legend can score at the same rate now tends to mean the team can’t, because of the tactical compromises necessary.

It is why the debate about where United would have been without Ronaldo was always the wrong discussion. The real difference was that signing him meant this wasn’t the same United.

It’s also undeniable that the Portuguese found himself at both clubs during transitional periods in their recent histories. Ronaldo is said to have been taken aback at how United had regressed when he returned in September.

However, a prominent indication of those problems might be the very signing of Ronaldo. Clubs with fully defined football identities are less likely to bring in the 37-year-old, because they are aware that it’s impossible for him not to impose his own identity. He is so dominant a figure that a side has to become “Ronaldo FC”, where everything needs to be in service for him.

That prominence led to a contradiction at both United and Juve, as well as a line repeatedly heard at both clubs: “It’s like playing with 10 men”. At least until you got the ball to him in the box.

It wasn’t just that Ronaldo physically doesn’t have the mobility any more, although that has been a significant issue. It’s that there was often a resistance in terms of personality.

Training drills have been soundtracked by Ronaldo muttering “this is s**t” or kicking a ball away. When the Portuguese has got particularly bored with work on team shape or automatisms, he has stated that training should be “fun”.

How would ideologues like Thomas Tuchel or Julian Nagelsmann find this if they agreed to bring Ronaldo in to Chelsea or Bayern Munich? Many younger players still look up to him, although even that isn’t the given it was. Leo Bonucci led a group that would challenge him at Juventus. His powerbase at United is said to be smaller than he thinks.

The players Ronaldo would see in his group are Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, Raphael Varane and – up until this summer – Paul Pogba. Fernandes is one of those who has considered Ronaldo a hero, but they are not especially close.

He is also viewed as someone who “gets things done”. Ronaldo ensured there were badly needed improvements in some player facilities at Carrington.

This is where people talk of “a winner”, with “the highest standards”.

But that can start to look like something else if the team doesn’t win. Club captain Harry Maguire is a name notably missing from Ronaldo’s core group, and a series of sources say the armband has been a live issue.

That is because of the politics of it all rather than the role. Ronaldo’s view of the captaincy is that it means you can never be dropped and if there is one thing that Ronaldo absolutely abhors at this point in his career is the image of him being left on the bench for a big game.

While Erik ten Hag is currently willing to work with Ronaldo, and use him as the team’s focal point, the Dutch coach has been appointed because he is precisely that kind of progressive ideologue.

If it works out that Ronaldo is physically no longer capable of what Ten Hag wants, could we have a situation where United’s best-paid player is embarrassingly dropped to the bench? It is why the club have at least discussed his exit, even if the official stance is that they want him to stay.

Everyone is now watching over whether Ronaldo will return for training, or go on the pre-season tour to Thailand. So much depends on his first face-to-face meeting with Ten Hag, not to mention when it actually takes place.

In the meantime, Mendes is working on alternative options. While clubs such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich were reluctant to move after initial discussions, the fact that Ronaldo is willing to take a pay cut does potentially change things. His earnings at Old Trafford, understood to be more than £700,000 (€815,000) a week all in, were prohibitive. Really, they were unjustifiable. But Ronaldo now has greater motivations than money.