Romania striker Florin Andone agrees to join Brighton

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone for an undisclosed fee.

The Romania international will join the Premier League club on a five-year contract when the window for international transfers opens on June 8.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals in 69 appearances during his two seasons with Spanish side Deportivo. Albion manager Chris Hughton said Andone had been a long-term target.

“We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us. He is a player that we have tracked for some time and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options,” Hughton told the club’s official website. “He is a very hard-working player, and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level.

“I am looking forward to working with him next season.” Andone, who has scored once in 21 appearances for his country, played three times at Euro 2016.

He moved to Spain at an early age and made his senior debut for second division side Castellon before joining Villarreal in 2013. Following a loan spell with Atletico Baleares, the forward moved on to Cordoba, where 27 goals in 58 games earned his 2016 transfer to Depor.

His arrival at the Amex Stadium will boost Albion’s attacking options, which already include top-scorer Glenn Murray and record-signing Jurgen Locadia, ahead of their second successive season in the top flight.

Press Association