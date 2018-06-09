Roman Abramovich turns down Jim Ratcliffe’s Chelsea offer – reports

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Ratcliffe, the founder, chairman and majority owner of chemicals firm Ineos, had offered £2billion to buy the west London club.

The Blues’ Russian owner Abramovich rejected the bid, according to the Mail.

Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold...



The club announced at the end of last month that their plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge had been put on hold, which was interpreted in some quarters as Abramovich’s response to delays over the issuing of a UK investor’s visa.