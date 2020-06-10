Roma the latest Italian club to be linked with summer move for Ireland star Jeff Hendrick

Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been linked with moves to Roma and AC Milan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Roma are the latest Serie A club to be linked with a move for Ireland international Jeff Hendrick.

Italian outlet Calciomercato say that Hendrick is on their radar given that his deal with Burnley expires at the end of the season.

AC Milan are already tracking the Irish international's situation with the Dubliner in a good position heading into a summer transfer market where spending is likely to be down on recent years.

As an out of contract player who is a proven operator at Premier League level, the midfielder will have plenty of choices because there is no up-front fee involved.

Burnley want Hendrick to stay and he has other options in England, with the 28-year-old set to take his time before making a firm decision as the outcome of the Premier League relegation battle will determine the full hand available to him.

Online Editors