Rojo signs new United deal

Marcos Rojo has been given a new and improved deal at Manchester United until at least 2021.

The 27-year-old defender has impressed under Jose Mourinho, having moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon four years ago.

Rojo, whose progress was halted by a knee injury last April, returned to make 10 appearances this term but has been sidelined since early February. “Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more,” said the Argentina international, who has penned a new deal until 2021 with the option of a further year.

“I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club. “When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons.”

Rojo has missed United’s last six games due to injury but said: “I am working hard to get back on the pitch. “I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch.”

Rojo has been a trusted option for Mourinho and the United boss is pleased to have tied the defender down to a new deal. “Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism,” he said.

“Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness.

“He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract.”

Press Association