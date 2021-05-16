| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rodgers salutes his most fantastic Foxes

Tielemans’ stunner secures Leicester’s first FA Cup title

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Matthew Childs/PA Wire Expand

Close

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Matthew Childs/PA Wire

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Matthew Childs/PA Wire

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans celebrates after the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Matthew Childs/PA Wire

Nick Mashiter

Brendan Rodgers saluted his fantastic Foxes after their historic FA Cup victory. Leicester lifted the trophy for the first time after Youri Tielemans’ second-half stunner beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

Tielemans settled a tight game which saw late drama with two fine saves from Kasper Schmeichel and former Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell having a goal ruled out by VAR.

Privacy