Rodgers hopes new training ground will entice players to join Leicester

Brendan Rodgers plans to use the club’s new training ground to persuade players to sign for Leicester this summer.

Brendan Rodgers plans to use the club’s new training ground to persuade players to sign for Leicester this summer.

The Foxes boss is already planning for next season, with three matches of the current campaign still remaining.

It looks unlikely that Leicester will have the lure of European football to tempt potential new signings but the training ground is in development.

Rodgers believes the state of the art facility will convince players that Leicester is a good club where they can enhance their careers.

“It is on-going work, there is a lot of work going on and a weekly meeting in terms of recruitment. There is daily dialogue in terms of players,” said Rodgers.

“It is never easy when you are trying to bring in players to improve the squad. It is always complex but there is a lot of great work by the guys going on behind the scenes.

“In terms of right now, we have a really talented squad that will play consistently in a style and intensity that top players want to play.

“Top players want the ball and then they want the ball back, and that is an identity we want to create over time, of which players here and the ones we bring in will have that profile to do.

“Going forward, you look at the ambition of the training facility because every good player wants to get better, regardless of their age. We are going to move into one of the best training grounds in the world and that is so exciting as a development coach. That is a huge selling point.

“In terms of development, this will be a great proposition for you here. You can come here and develop and become a real footballer.

“Sometimes in the Premier League you can get carried away with all the other stuff around it, but the bottom line is you are here to be a player and maximise your career, and you will get the chance to do that if you want to improve.”

Rodgers will have an unchanged squad for Sunday’s home game against Arsenal. Academy product Harvey Barnes will hope to come into contention for a starting place after he stepped off the bench to earn Leicester a point at West Ham.

Coming Soon: Independent.ie's new GAA newsletter. Sign up here

Press Association