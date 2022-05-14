Rockmount claim fourth FAI Intermediate Cup with victory over Bluebell United

Rockmount captain Ken Hoey, left, lifts the Pat O'Brien FAI Intermediate Challenge Cup as he celebrates his team-mates after their side's victory over Bluebell United at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cork’s Rockmount won the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup for the fourth time in their history after victory over Dublin side Bluebell United in this decider at Turner’s Cross, Cork.

It was the first time since 2008 that Rockmount have won the competition.

After a goalless first half, Rockmount were awarded a penalty in the early stages of the second half when Luke Casey went on a determined and was taken down in the penalty area by Bluebell goalkeeper Erne Lemantovic.

Eoin Murphy stepped up to convert the spot kick with a calm strike into the bottom corner to put his team in control.

Rockmount were full of confidence at this stage and they almost got a second, when a powerful Luke Casey effort was saved by Lemantovic.

Things got even better from a Rockmount point of view in the 65th minute when they doubled their lead.

From a well worked shot free kick routine, Danny Aherne put an inviting ball into the penalty area where Cian Murphy was on hand to powerfully head into the back of the net.

Despite the best Bluebell efforts to find a lifeline back into the contest, Rockmount managed the game well and saw the final out to a successful conclusion.

"It's fantastic. It is absolutely euphoric. The lads were brilliant, they kept their concentration on the day and we got the two goals in the second-half which we deserved," said Rockmount manager Eddie Kenny.

"It'll be a great night for the players and the people at the club. So much effort has gone into the season and whilst we've still got a job to do, we want to win the league and go unbeaten, but we'll celebrate this moment.

"I've always said that I think we've got the best two players in the league in Eoin (Murphy) & Luke (Casey) and they really showed their quality today and helped us get over the line."

Rockmount: Brendan O’Connell (GK); Cian Murphy, Kenneth Hoey (James O’Connell , 78) , Jason Sexton, Adam Crowley, Christopher McCarthy (Hughie O’Donovan, 54), Eoin Murphy (David Stack, 80) , Danny Aherne, Niall Hanley (Jack Waters, 85) , Nathan Broderick (Jake Courtney, 90) Luke Casey.

Bluebell United: Erne Lemantovic (GK); Nathan Bell, Leon Hayes, Daniel Ridge, Blair Mandiangu (Baba Issaka, 60) , Conor Walsh( Lee Duffy, 60), Brian Cabreley (Jamie Kelly, 46) , Tayem Dinamumenga (Jason Caffrey, 89) , Sodiq Oguntola, Noeem Adekunle (Jack O’Keeffe, 78), Colm Karney.

Referee: Alan McDonagh.