Rochdale boss Barry-Murphy signs Conor Shaughnessy from Leeds

Cork native Brian Barry-Murphy has added another Irish signing to his squad at League One side Rochdale with the capture of Galway lad Conor Shaughnessy from Leeds United.

The versatile 24-year-old has been at Leeds for the last five years, after a spell at Reading, but Barry-Murphy was eager to add Shaughnessy to his squad at Spotland once he was made available by the Elland Road club.

Signing an 18-month deal, Shaughnessy now joins compatriots Gavin Bazunu, Paul McShane, Eoghan O'Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Jimmy Ryan and Stephen Dooley in the first team squad at Rochdale.

“There were a few clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays,” said Shaughnessy, who can play in defence or in midfield.

“I've watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it's really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.

“I had the meeting with Brian which went really well. I met the staff, had a good chat, and since then it's been getting things sorted with Leeds. I'm so excited to get started now. I can't wait to get on the pitch, play regular football, meet the lads and get right into it.”

