| 5.9°C Dublin

Rochdale boss Barry-Murphy signs Conor Shaughnessy from Leeds

New Rochdale signing Conor Shaughnessy Expand

Close

New Rochdale signing Conor Shaughnessy

New Rochdale signing Conor Shaughnessy

New Rochdale signing Conor Shaughnessy

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Cork native Brian Barry-Murphy has added another Irish signing to his squad at League One side Rochdale with the capture of Galway lad Conor Shaughnessy from Leeds United.

The versatile 24-year-old has been at Leeds for the last five years, after a spell at Reading, but Barry-Murphy was eager to add Shaughnessy to his squad at Spotland once he was made available by the Elland Road club.

Signing an 18-month deal, Shaughnessy now joins compatriots Gavin Bazunu, Paul McShane, Eoghan O'Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Jimmy Ryan and Stephen Dooley in the first team squad at Rochdale.

“There were a few clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays,” said Shaughnessy, who can play in defence or in midfield.

“I've watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it's really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.

“I had the meeting with Brian which went really well. I met the staff, had a good chat, and since then it's been getting things sorted with Leeds. I'm so excited to get started now. I can't wait to get on the pitch, play regular football, meet the lads and get right into it.”

Online Editors

Privacy