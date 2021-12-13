Robinson’s relief with goal as Irish striker finally ends his long drought

Ireland striker Callum Robinson has admitted his relief at ending his goal drought for West Brom, but the forward has also been told to make sure his match-winning goal for the Baggies is not a one-off.

Robinson scored the only goal of the game as the Championship side won at home to Reading, ending a 17-game goal drought, at club level, for the Irish striker.

“On a personal note, it’s nice to be back scoring. It’s been a while. It’s nice to see that ball go over the line and end up in the net,” he said.

“When you’re a forward player and you haven’t scored in a while it can be frustrating. I had a couple of chances earlier in the game too and didn’t manage to hit the net. So when I did score, it was a little bit of a relief, but I’ve been in this game a while now and I know that if I kept getting in the positions then the goal would come.”

Manager Valerien Ismael said he “hoped” that Robinson ending his long wait for a club goal would ease the burden on his shoulders but also wants to see that level of finishing regularly.

“We need to keep going. We can’t think that everything now will be easier, just keep going, keep the performance on that level, last week he got the assist, now he got the goal so performance is consistent now,” Ismael said.

The Baggies boss was critical of Football League officials who ordered West Brom to play the game despite a Covid outbreak in the lead up to Saturday’s game where two players tested positive.

“We tried to postpone the game but the EFL forced us to play. After that it was all about ‘okay we have to do the job’. We said to the guys, to overcome the situation. It was a chance to show togetherness, team-spirit and desire,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robbie Brady completed his first 90 minutes in almost a year with his full debut for Bournemouth. The 29-year-old, who joined the Cherries last month after a spell without a club, started at

left-back in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to an in-form Blackburn Rovers side, the first time Brady completed a game in 11 months.

“It had been a bit stop-start for Robbie since he’s been in but he’s got some good work in now. He has been around us for a little bit, understands what is expected from him in that position,” manager Scott Parker said.

Ryan Lowe, Preston’s fourth manager in four years, hailed Irish midfielder Alan Browne as a goal from the Cork native delivered a win in his first game in charge, a 2-1 defeat of Barnsley.

“I am really pleased, he’s stood up, he is captain of the football club and he’s been a real gem to work with,” says Lowe.