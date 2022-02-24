Robinson: Strategy plan is just political point scoring

On the day that the national underage leagues were launched, strong comments from the academy head of the League of Ireland champions highlight the road that the FAI have to travel to convince people they have a coherent strategy for the future.

Shamrock Rovers’ Shane Robinson feels that the recently launched strategy plan for 2022-2025 suggested that Abbotstown are “devoid” of ideas to solve major problems in the game.

Robinson believes it should have nailed down a definitive approach on a key source of tension between schoolboy and League of Ireland clubs and that’s the fact that in major population centres they operate off different calendars – the amateur game in the winter and the LOI in the summer with the traffic of players from the former to the latter meaning teams are broken up.

“The strategic plan, I’ve read through it and it’s just words. Align the seasons, that’s the first thing you do,” said Robinson, who reckons that the wrong people have been involved in big discussions and says there’s a select group who know the scenario on the ground who should be consulted.

“If you’re CEO or whatever role you have, it’s align the seasons and then what next? I don’t think it’s rocket science.

“I don’t think people (in FAI) bring people together to have a discussion at all. It’s all political, it’s all point scoring, it’s all around the board table. Never has anyone said to me ‘Can we go and sit down and talk?’” continued Robinson, who was speaking on the LOI Central pod.

Later in the day in Abbotstown, the FAI’s League of Ireland Academy development manager Will Clarke was trying to point the way to a brighter future.

While there is scepticism about FAI decisions at board level, Clarke has been well received because he previously oversaw operations at St Joseph’s Boys, a top schoolboy nursery, and made similar points around communication when in that role.

He’s got the FAI hat on now, yet he honestly admitted yesterday that he doesn’t have all the answers to the questions.

“Ultimately, we’re going to be judged on our actions and not words,” said Clarke, addressing what he views as the ‘golden’ Brexit opportunity to get structures right at home. “Time isn’t our friend. Even though we’re making progress, we need to accelerate that rate.”

Clarke said that the next phase of the FAI strategy is about coming up with a coherent plan to attract external support from government and other agencies.

In the meantime, he is working to improve competition structures amid criticism of limited opportunities for fringe players and gaps in the EA Sports sponsored national underage leagues.

Changes for this year include altering match lengths at the younger ages to deliver a guaranteed amount of minutes for players, tweaking rules on age limits so a small number of overage players can feature at various levels, and a mid-season split to ensure teams play more games against sides at their level.

A new academy certification system will also seek to grade the LOI academies so they are judged by firm criteria. “We need to try and support and reward and incentivise clubs who are interested in youth development,” said Clarke, who said a working group is looking at the U-14 schoolboy/LOI flashpoint.