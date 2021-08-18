Robinson and O'Shea on target again for West Brom in Championship win over Blades

West Bromwich Albion's Irish striker Callum Robinson was on target in the Sky Bet Championship win over Sheffield United at The Hawthorns. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Dara O'Shea and Callum Robinson continued their excellent starts to the Championship season as West Brom hammered Sheffield United in the meeting of two relegated sides adjusting to life back in the second tier.

The Irish duo were both on target in a 4-0 victory at the Hawthorns with O'Shea nabbing his second goal of the season and Robinson bringing his tally for the campaign to three by striking against his former club with the striker on target in each of his club's league matches under new boss Valerien Ishmael.

They inflicted misery on their international team-mate John Egan with the Blades still searching for a maiden league win under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Enda Stevens is currently on the injury list.

Elsewhere, Darragh Lenihan was the hero for Blackburn Rovers with the Meathman reacting quickest in a goalmouth scramble to give his side a 2-1 victory away at Nottingham Forest.

The defender failed to score in 44 appearances for his club last term but he found himself in the right place at the right time to put the pressure on Forest boss Chris Hughton.

It was another good night for Bournemouth youngsters Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny as they played a full part in a two goal victory away at Birmingham.

Travers kept his first clean sheet of the league season as the Cherries registered a second win on the trot, with young Dubliner Kilkenny involved for the duration in his new role as a deep-lying playmaker.