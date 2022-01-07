Roberto Lopes’ AFCON diary: Cameroon, Covid tests and dancing at the airport

I am in a hotel room in Cape Verde, around 4,300km from my home in Crumlin, humming a song in the hope that Nenass, my roommate, will be able to put a name to the tune.

It is a solid bet he’ll know it. There’s close to a 50-50 split in our squad between lads like Nenass, who were born in Cape Verde, and the likes of myself, who qualify through family members that left the islands to make a life in Europe.

Music is a big part of the culture, and when I was coming away to AFCON, one of the things I wanted to do was to put together a playlist of Cape Verdean music on Spotify. I regret that I didn’t pay enough attention to my heritage when I was younger but what I do remember is the melody of a song that my father, Carlos, would have playing in the house in Dublin.

Nenass nods along eventually. It’s a song called Badja, by a well known local artist called Kino Cabral. I’m still getting to grips with my Creole but I’ve learned that Kre Badja means ‘I want to dance.’

In Cape Verde, they like to dance. And when we landed in Cameroon early on Thursday morning, after our flight through the night, there were two fans in the terminal waiting for us. What did they do? They danced.

But this was also where I said goodbye to Nenass, my Norwegian-based roomie. After a positive antigen test on arrival, he was taken away to a hospital for a PCR test along with Joao Paulo, a defender based in Portugal.

As of yesterday morning, they were still waiting for that test, as the doctor who does it wasn’t on duty. You’d have thought there might be a plan in place for that, but it’s fair to say we haven’t been able to assume anything since this trip started.

Our manager, Bubista, hasn’t made it to Cameroon yet because he’s isolating back in Cape Verde after testing positive with Covid. Nenass was the second roommate I’ve lost because my regular one, Jeffry Fortes, got struck down when we arrived just after Christmas. Jeffry has been through it and came out the other side and we’re back together in Yaounde now, the capital of Cameroon, ahead of our first game against Ethiopia on Sunday.

I’d be lying if I said our preparations have been straightforward.

Where do I start? The plan was that upon arrival on December 27, we would spend a few days in Cape Verde, play a friendly, fly to Morocco for a game or two, and then travel onto Cameroon. Our formalities would start by getting suited and booted for a meeting with the Cape Verde government.

Then one of the lads said he wasn’t feeling well.

Our doctor Humberto Evora, or the Grim Reaper as he’s now known, sent him back to his room and the decision was made to call off the visit to the dignitaries.

The first round of PCR tests brought a handful of positive results. The next set brought us up to double figures, with all three of our goalkeepers amongst the victims. It was hard to keep track of the numbers but everyone was feeling the same sense of dread and worry, fearing that a positive result would mean the end of our tournament.

Behind the scenes, there was all sorts going on and we were picking up bits and pieces of the info. The Morocco trip fell by the wayside because their king has imposed a flight ban and, while we had a special invite to travel in and out, if anyone tested positive when they were there, they would be stranded until the local rules changed.

It turned out the game wouldn’t have gone ahead, as Morocco had cases too. With this tournament, it feels like everyone is in the same boat. We’ve arrived without playing any friendlies and I haven’t heard of any other ones going ahead.

We had to make the best of the situation. An agreement was reached with the Cape Verde government that if someone received a negative PCR after five days of isolation, they were allowed out and to travel to the tournament.

Thankfully, almost all of the lads who tested positive weren’t showing symptoms. So they were allowed to stay together and train as a group, away from us. It wasn’t ideal that they had all of the goalkeepers. We had three days without one in our sessions, until permission was granted to call up another one.

The hotel was split between the positives and the negatives at different times, although the Covid lads were able to ring in the New Year with the rest of us by rolling down their windows and joining in the countdown.

In a strange way, the ones who got it early were the lucky ones. From the start of the week, we all knew that anyone testing positive was in danger of missing the flight and more than likely the first game.

So it was scary to see the Grim Reaper – sorry Humberto – walking across the training pitch as we kicked off our final training session before travelling. You could feel the mood change.

He called the manager right away and they went down the tunnel. Everyone stopped training before the coaches told us to continue. Negative thoughts were running through my head. I was thinking ‘This is it, we all have it’.

Humberto came back and pulled everyone to the side of the pitch, where he told us the manager had tested positive and also named four more players that were told to step aside. My name wasn’t called.

I got the booster before I came out here, and if I can stay clear of this virus, I’ll owe it all to a family friend who works in the Rialto Medical Centre.

The week before Christmas, myself and my brother got a call to say they had some left over because people hadn’t taken them. We weren’t going to say no.

I was panicking all through Christmas but I’m hoping it’s a good sign that I’ve been a close contact and exposed to people who’ve tested positive – our hotel rooms aren’t the biggest – and I’ve steered clear of it.

Still, we did another PCR yesterday and I’m already worried about it. I think I’ve done seven of them now. It’s routine at this stage. The organisers have told us that if you test positive before one game, you’ll still get a chance to be tested again before the next one, so there’s no isolation time as such. It’s going to be game by game for us and for everyone else.

Departure

The last-minute stuff delayed our departure time for Cameroon, and we’ve only communicated with our manager on Whatsapp since then. His assistant, Humberto Bettencourt, was one of the first to get it so he’s back now, but losing Bubista at this stage is a major thing for us. Our first-choice goalkeeper, Vozinha, and captain, Marco Soares, a really big voice in the dressing room, are back in Cape Verde too, along with a few of the others, and they are getting tested all the time to see if they can get the green light to come here. We are living day by day.

Bubista is a passionate man. He was born in Cape Verde and played for the national team and he’s a real motivator, he gives us a big speech before every training session that we do. The other coaches are stepping in but we can’t deny that we are missing that passion and knowledge that the manager brings. He has made us believe that we are good enough to be here and we can compete.

With all of that in mind, I can’t pretend that the mood was good here on Thursday afternoon. I had my own reasons to be stressed. The wi-fi was poor and I was struggling to get in touch with my girlfriend Leah. We’re trying to buy a house at the moment and we were hoping to finish it all off before Christmas but there was a hold-up.

When we first moved into a flat together, I was on holidays in Thailand and she had to sort it all out.

I feel guilty that she’s dealing with solicitors and all of those details while I’m out here. On Wednesday, she was ringing to tell me how stressed she was about it all and I was trying to take the pressure off her. A day later, I was looking for that from her. We’ve had a weird week, but it might just all work out in the end.

Before the first training session in Cameroon, everyone was in bad form. And yet we’re hoping it will be remembered as our turning point. It was brilliant. I’m not sure why it clicked. In Cape Verde, we were training on a synthetic surface and with the sun burning down on it, that can be hard on the body and drain the enjoyment. Cameroon is humid – it’s muggy, like a wet sauna – but we were able to get our first run-out on a grass surface.

Meeting

We had a little meeting and a chat about stuff that had been going on and it was a short, sharp session to get our legs going after being on the plane the night before. We ended up having a bit of craic to lift the spirits and then went back to the hotel for a good night’s sleep.

On Friday morning, we woke up and everyone was happy to be here again. Suddenly, it felt like we’ve arrived, that we’re really taking part in the African Cup of Nations. We could start to concentrate on Ethiopia too, and really put together a gameplan.

We’re told that stadiums will be filled to 60pc capacity and it will be 80pc when Cameroon are involved; we play them in our final group game. The buzz is growing.

Most of our lads speak English but you need Portuguese and Creole to really integrate. So, I picked up a phrasebook in Lisbon Airport on my way out. ‘Nu Bai’ is my go-to saying now. It means ‘let’s go’. They call us the Blue Sharks, and that shark emoji is what runs through our Whatsapp group.

It’s been a hell of a journey to get here, but that can’t become our story. Nu Bai Tubarões Azuis!