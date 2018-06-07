Robert Pires keen to join Unai Emery’s backroom team at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes he would be a good fit in new boss Unai Emery’s backroom team.

Pires, 44, spent six years with the Gunners before leaving for Villarreal in 2006 and has maintained a close connection with the club.

The Frenchman, a World Cup winner in 1998, trains regularly with the first-team squad and feels he could help Emery launch a new era at the Emirates Stadium following Arsene Wenger’s departure. “If I join Unai Emery’s staff, I think it should be good for me, and I hope it should be good for Unai Emery,” Pires told ESPN FC at Arsenal’s new Puma kit launch in London.

“I could be like a bridge between him and the players. Because I know the players. For two years I have trained with the guys. So all of them, they respect me. “And I respect the players, I was an ex-player. So the relationship between the players and me is good. That’s why I think I can help Unai Emery.”

Pires never had an official coaching role under Wenger, but hopes to keep training regularly with the Gunners and to speak with Emery. “I don’t know what will happen in a couple of months, but if I can train with the guys I will, because for me it’s very important,” Pires added.

“With Arsene Wenger it was easy to keep fit and to still train with the first team. So now, I need to talk with the new manager.” Retired skipper Per Mertesacker spent last season preparing to take up his new role as Arsenal’s academy director this summer and another former Gunner, Swede Freddie Ljungberg, will also become part of the academy coaching set-up.

Press Association