Robbie Keane to leave Middlesbrough after Neil Warnock replaces Jonathan Woodgate as manager

Robbie Keane is leaving his post as assistant boss of Middlesbrough after the arrival of Neil Warnock to replace manager Jonathan Woodgate.

The Dubliner only signed a one-year deal when he was brought in to assist his former team-mate Woodgate last summer so his contract was due to expire at the end of the month.

It's understood that the Tallaght man opted to sign up for a short stay with 'Boro because of his arrangement with Ireland.

But he is now in limbo after Stephen Kenny was given the power to bring in his own backroom team and opted against including him.

Keane still has two years left to run on his deal with the FAI and there has been no progress on clarifying his future with his representatives entering talks with Abbotstown officials back in April when he was left in the dark during the handover from Mick McCarthy to Kenny.

He was initially hired to be a member of McCarthy's coaching staff, with ex-CEO John Delaney envisaging that the country's record goalscorer would take on a more prominent role after Euro 2020.

Yet it appears that the goalposts were moved by the succession plan. Kenny was told from the outset that he would have the freedom to select his own staff.

When the approach came from Middlesbrough, the 39-year-old did not commit to a longer stay in England because of his Irish situation.

His family have remained in Ireland.

Middlesbrough have made the decision to bring in the experienced Warnock as they are just one place outside of the relegation zone with eight games remaining in the Championship.

Woodgate - who had a three year deal - does have an offer to stay on at the club in another capacity.

But Keane will part with the Teeside outfit on amicable terms with confirmation expected later today.

