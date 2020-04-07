Robbie Keane remains angry at exclusion from FAI ticket but public battle will have no winners

The divorce, the one between the FAI and Mick McCarthy, is complete. But someone didn't think of the children.

And Robbie Keane is still caught up in the emotional tug of war. Without a swift resolution, things could get messy - for both parties.

It's already a bit of a mess, Keane remaining on the FAI payroll on a €250,000-a-year deal for another two years but no actual role for him.

The issue of Keane's non-involvement in the new managerial set-up - not one mention of Keane by name in the 416-word-long FAI statement confirming the new arrangement - has already created an unwanted cloud over the start of Kenny's reign.

Four days after Kenny's ascension to the senior job was confirmed and, apart from a brief video message recorded and issued by the FAI, there has been no sight or sound of the manager. There are obvious reasons why there has been no traditional press conference with Kenny, as the Covid-19 situation prohibits a gathering like that.

A conference call for the media to speak to Kenny, planned by the FAI for Monday, was delayed and then postponed, technical reasons the explanation. Given that grannies and book clubs have copped on to using Zoom, Microsoft Meetings and Houseparty, it looked odd that IT issues at the FAI could prevent a dozen hacks from being on a call with the Ireland manager.

But it also suited the FAI to keep Kenny off limits and let things cool down.

For all of the interest in how he feels sitting in the manager's chair and his ambitions for the job, the players he wants to bring in, he was going to be asked by the media about Keane.

Kenny clearly didn't see a role for Keane on his staff; if he had done he would have included his fellow Tallaght man, and it's only right that Kenny has a clean slate and is allowed to choose his own team.

For his part, Keane felt the No 2 role post-McCarthy was his by rights from that 2018 succession plan.

It's messy from Keane's side, and this stand-off over his contract with the FAI could have the potential to damage his standing in the game here: something that Ireland's all-time top scorer does not want.

Keane's loyalty to the Ireland team was established early on, commitment never in question: in 2003 he flew to Albania to play in a Euro qualifier, going straight from his father's funeral.

He will feel that he's shown his loyalty to Ireland and Irish football by getting on a plane so many times.

Those close to Keane say he feels hurt at how things have turned out over the last few days and the way he was told he was out in the cold.

Gary Owens, the FAI's interim CEO, saying on radio that they were "talking to Robbie and his agent about a role in the Association" was unusual.

Robbie Keane is an employee of the FAI, two years into a four-year contract. Why was there a need to involve the agent of an already-contracted employee?

Soundings from those who know Keane also suggest he was unhappy that there had been no direct contact from Kenny. The pair may share a Tallaght heritage but they're cut from a different cloth and their dealings have been limited since they were named on the same ticket, part of the succession plan.

The process dreamed up by John Delaney with the succession plan would have seen Keane assist McCarthy at first and be groomed to take over as senior boss.

Even with Kenny added as McCarthy's successor in 2020, Keane assumed he'd move from No 3 to No 2.

So Keane, in a short space of time, has gone from being manager-in-waiting to the one left outside in the cold.

It's expected he will return to the FAI at some point, Keane with real ambitions to manage his country.

He is said to be standing his ground on the contract issue, pointing out he has a deal with the FAI up to 2022 and if they don't see a role for him in that time, they have to suggest how to work it out as he's not walking away.

Keane has also been advised by confidants not to be too headstrong, not to burn his bridges to make a point.

He doesn't need the money from his €250,000-a-year contract, but he is proud of his image and standing in the game and feels let down by the 'New' FAI, though they argue that they're just cleaning up the mess left to them in the succession plan.

Life after the FAI rarely goes well for the manager of the Ireland team, as if the seat of power at the head of the game in Ireland was infectious.

Aside from McCarthy, of the last six managers two never managed again (Jack Charlton, Giovanni Trapattoni) while two had just one subsequent managerial post which ended badly, in dismissal (Steve Staunton, Martin O'Neill).

The other two often had to go to far-off fields to get suitable work (Eoin Hand to Saudi Arabia and South Africa, Brian Kerr to the Faroe Islands). But post-Ireland, life is even worse for the assistants as Maurice Setters, Marco Tardelli and Kevin MacDonald found out.

Irish football needs Keane and the FAI to work out their differences, as without a resolution, the FAI's image, Kenny's authority and Keane's status could all suffer collateral damage.