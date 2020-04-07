| 13.9°C Dublin

Robbie Keane remains angry at exclusion from FAI ticket but public battle will have no winners

Aidan Fitzmaurice


Muddy waters: Robbie Keane’s absence from the management team has cast an unwanted cloud over the start of Stephen Kenny’s tenure. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The divorce, the one between the FAI and Mick McCarthy, is complete. But someone didn't think of the children.

And Robbie Keane is still caught up in the emotional tug of war. Without a swift resolution, things could get messy - for both parties.

It's already a bit of a mess, Keane remaining on the FAI payroll on a €250,000-a-year deal for another two years but no actual role for him.