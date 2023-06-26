Robbie Keane makes shock move into management as head coach of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Dubliner was this morning announced as the new head coach, replacing former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka.

"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told the club website.

"My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare."

It’s a huge step in the career of Keane who has recently on the coaching staff of Sam Allardyce with Leeds United.

Prior to that he had worked on Mick McCarthy’s backroom team and spent time working under Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

When Stephen Kenny replaced McCarthy as Ireland boss, he opted against including Keane on his backroom team but Ireland’s record goalscorer was under contract with the FAI - a deal that only expired last year.

Keane has spoken previously about his desire to go out as a number one and is believed to have turned down jobs outside of England.

Maccabi is a fascinating departure. A traditional powerhouse in Israeli football, they finished third in the season just gone and opted for a change of management.

They have turned to Keane who has agreed a two year deal.

Maccabi are owned by Canadian businessman Mitchell Goldhar who said: "Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played."