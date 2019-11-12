Robbie Keane leads tributes after death of DDSL Honorary Life President Fran Ray

Ireland legend Robbie Keane has paid tribute DDSL Honorary Life President Fran Ray after his death, hailing him as a 'great friend and a true gentleman'.

Ray, who passed away after a long illness, was a key figure in the growth of the Dublin and District Schoolboys League, which has produced many top Irish footballers.

Ireland assistant manager and legendary striker Robbie Keane paid tribute to Ray tonight.

"I have have known Fran since I was a kid and he was such a great part of the DDSL for so many years. He was always a great friend of football and he was a true gentleman. He will be a big loss to Irish football", said Keane.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy added: "I met Fran many times over the years, and I’ve always known of his great commitment to schoolboy football, not just in Dublin, but in Ireland."

FAI General Manager Noel Mooney said: "We all knew Fran as the key person in growth of the Dublin and District Schoolboy League, which went on to become the biggest schoolboy league in Europe.

"His love of the beautiful game and his determination to grow football were clear. His work was always carried out in great spirit and with his sharp wit evident for all to see.

"He played a significant role also in the growth of football across our country through his many years representing the DDSL on a national level through the SFAI. Fran had been ill for some time and unfortunately today he left us, surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace."

Online Editors