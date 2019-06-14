Robbie Keane confirmed as Middlesbrough assistant boss as Jonathan Woodgate takes over

Robbie Keane has been confirmed as assistant manager at Middlesbrough after the Jonathan Woodgate was appointed head coach on a three-year contract.

39-year-old former Boro and England defender Woodgate has been handed the reins following the departure of Tony Pulis at the end of the season.

A club statement said: "Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team.

"Jonathan has been appointed as the club's new head coach and has agreed a three-year contract.

"Our former captain will be joined by his ex-Leeds and Tottenham team-mate, and current Republic of Ireland assistant manager Robbie Keane, Leo Percovich, who was previously on the coaching staff at the club from 2013-2017, and one-time Boro man Danny Coyne, as goalkeeping coach."

Keane revealed earlier this week that he was considering joining up with his ex-Leeds United team-mate after meeting with Boro chairman Steve Gibson.

"It was the first thing I nailed down with the 'Boro Chairman Steve Gibson yesterday when I met him. That if I go in with Jonathon Woodgate, I can stay with Ireland," said Keane as he visited Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin as part of his duties as a Euro 2020 Ambassador.

"I've to talk about it with my family, that's the big thing now. The last few days have been such a whirlwind, with the Ireland games, I've now got to sit down and think about it and it is up to me if I want to do it."

Keane said he was surprised to get the call from ex-team-mate Woodgate.

"I've known him for over 20 years, and I saw in the papers that he was being linked with Middlesbrough, but never imagined he would ring me about this," Keane added.

"I don't want to rush this decision and don't want to rush my management career either, so I have to think about this.

"Last summer I met the World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi while I was on holidays, and he told me, 'Robbie, don't rush your management career, you have maybe 40 years ahead of it for you, don't rush it.'

"So I've taken his words to heart and now I've a big decision to make, but it won't affect Ireland, that's for sure. If the FAI or Mick McCarthy had an issue with me considering this job, I'd just have said 'thanks but no' to Middlesbrough."

Woodgate's challenge is to end Boro's exile from the Premier League after they missed out on promotion for the second successive season following their return to the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, the club's only Premier League season since 2008-09.

Chairman Steve Gibson took his time in identifying the right man for the job, but ultimately opted - not for the first time - to appoint a young, ambitious coach.

He did just that in 2006 when he asked then Boro defender Gareth Southgate to replace Steve McClaren at the helm, and what the current England boss learned during his time in charge at the Riverside Stadium provided the foundation for his role with the national team.

Gibson also handed first chances in management to McClaren, who guided the club to its first major trophy, the 2004 Carling Cup, and to the 2006 UEFA Cup final, as well as Spaniard Aitor Karanka, the man who led Boro to promotion in 2016.

Woodgate made a total 112 appearances for Boro in two spells in a glittering career, albeit one plagued by injury, which also included spells at first club Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Stoke, as well as eight England caps.

Following his retirement in 2016, Woodgate took up a scouting role with Liverpool in Spain, but returned to Teesside in March 2017 to work under interim manager Steve Agnew.

He later took on a role with the club's Under-18s before being elevated to the first-team ranks once again.

