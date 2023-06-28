Robbie Keane appoints former Ireland international Rory Delap as Maccabi Tel Aviv assistant manager

Former Ireland international Rory Delap has joined Robbie Keane at Maccabi Tel Aviv after penning a deal to become the new assistant head coach.

Delap (46) played with Keane during his short international career, although his profile actually soared when he dropped out of Irish contention and made a Premier League comeback as a long-throw specialist with Stoke.

He finished his playing career a decade ago and then moved into the coaching sphere at two of his old stomping grounds.

Delap worked in Derby's academy in various positions before returning to Stoke in 2018 as a coach under then boss Gary Rowett. A year later, he had a temporary stint as caretaker following the exit of Nathan Jones and remained on the backroom at Stoke until the beginning of this year.

Keane has also been joined in Israel by another familiar face with Andy Liddell, the Ireland fitness coach during Mick McCarthy's second stint in charge, announced as another member of the Maccabi support staff.

The ex-Football League striker struck up a rapport with McCarthy when their paths crossed at Ipswich and they retained a working relationship. He was duly added to McCarthy's Irish staff along with Keane for his year long return in 2019.