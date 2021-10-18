Robbie Brady has ended his search for a new club by agreeing a deal with Championship outfit Bournemouth.

The gifted Irish midfielder, whose career has dipped since his Euro 2016 heroics, when he scored a famous goal against Italy, had been without a club since Burnley decided to ditch him after a four-year stint last summer.

Despite multiple rumours and reports, the latest an unfounded link to Celtic, there was minimal interest in the 29-year-old until Parker, prompted by David Brooks’ catastrophic cancer diagnosis last week, was swiftly moved to seek a fitting, and available, short-term replacement.

Brady was signed by Burnley for a whopping £16million on the back of his 2016 exploits but the Dubliner spent much of the last European Championships this summer training on his own as he awaited news on potential suitors.

Injuries, however, have also plagued his attempts to recover that 2016 form and his last appearance, in a friendly against Qatar last March, prompted a re-occurrence of an Achilles tendon injury and he has not played a competitive match since.

In all, he played less than 50 times for Burnley, a miserable return which reflected his luckless losing streak with his uncooperative body.

The one-time Manchester United starlet will now be hoping to inspire Bournemouth’s impressive bid for a return to the top flight where he and his many Irish supporters feel his talent belongs.

He has now joined Bournemouth on a deal until the end of the campaign, with the Championship leaders holding an option to extend his contract.

"To be able to sign a player of Robbie's experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club," Bournemouth's chief executive Neill Blake said.

"Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.

"Proven at the top level, Robbie knows what it takes to be a Premier League player and we're delighted he has chosen to join us at Vitality Stadium."

Despite the sad circumstances, Bournemouth and Parker, a combination devoted to the style being propagated by Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, could provide the perfect fit for Brady, who has worked tirelessly on his fitness in recent months under a personal trainer.

Patience may prove to be a virtue; there had been a strong chance he could have joined either Cardiff, where his former international boss Mick McCarthy is entering another last chance saloon, or Middlesbrough; neither of which would have felt apt.

Jeff Hendrick’s recent renaissance, at international level at least, might fuel his fellow city boy of that glorious 2016 summer with enough encouragement to feel that there is still much travelling ahead on his career path.