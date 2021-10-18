It's time to write a new story about Robbie Brady. The hope is that his move to Bournemouth will be the catalyst for that.

Since the Dubliner’s heroics at Euro 2016, it feels as though every year in the intervening period has been peppered with discussions that all come around to a similar enough conclusion: ‘What happened and where does he go from here?’

Sometimes it’s all about Brady and sometimes his childhood pal Jeff Hendrick is thrown into the mix too but there’s been a repetitive aspect to it all.

There’s only so many times one player can reach a crossroads.

Brady is back there again, yet there’s a sense that he is well aware of where he stands right now.

In January, he turns 30 and, since his release from Burnley in the summer, Brady has taken time to consider his next move.

For all that he will always be referred to as a former Manchester United player, the reality is that it’s over nine years since his only appearance for the club and Brady has spent the lion’s share of his career battling to survive in top-flight company.

Stability at that level has eluded him, despite there being no real doubts about his ability to operate in that company with a trouble-free run.

Patience was required as a free agent, and he came home to work with Ireland fitness coach Damien Doyle in the off-season.

He could have jumped at options overseas or lower down the ladder, but waited for something appropriate to crop up. If Premier League clubs weren’t willing to bite, Bournemouth are the next best thing.

They sit top of the Championship table under Scott Parker and, while it’s an early stage of the season, there’s a sense their challenge for promotion is going to last the course with Fulham and West Brom shaping up as their most realistic contenders.

Brady is coming into the Bournemouth squad to take the place of midfielder David Brooks who has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

His cancer diagnosis has rocked the squad and the newcomer sent good wishes, conscious of how his words might come across. Bournemouth are a good fit for Brady, with Parker encouraging a positive style of play. They tend to dominate possession – they had 74pc of the ball in Saturday’s 2-0 win away to Bristol City – but they have end product too with ex-Liverpool player Dominic Solanke the central striker.

Defensively, they’ve got the best record in the division to date, and Brady’s international colleague Mark Travers has established himself as the number one. He’s kept clean sheets in their last five away matches.

Ireland U-21 international Gavin Kilkenny, a St Kevin’s Boys alumni just like Brady, returned to the side over the weekend as the deep-lying playmaker although Bournemouth manager Parker has indicated that he’s got work to do to play when everyone is fully fit.

Colombian Jefferson Lerma is first choice as the number six, and it’s an important role as it allows creative operators further up the park to make their presence felt. Brady should enjoy it there.

If he clicks into gear, then an Irish recall is inevitable. Stephen Kenny rates Brady highly and the pair were spotted together watching a Shamrock Rovers European tie in the summer.

The manager has said that a full-tilt Brady would be in contention to start every game and he was invited into training in September while his search for a club continued.

When Ireland switched to the 3-4-2-1 formation for the March draw with Qatar, Brady was selected as one of the duo behind the lone striker but, in keeping with recent luck, he was forced off with injury in the 22nd minute following a bright start.

Kenny’s current strategy should suit him and he’s an alternative to Jamie McGrath in that role drifting behind the front three and reverting back to help out the midfield pair.

In a strange way, the turnover in Kenny’s squad may have eased the pressure on Brady who perhaps struggled with the burden post 2016 when himself, Hendrick and Shane Duffy were the youngest members of the squad at 24.

Now, the public are engaged with a fresh generation ready to write their own story.

Brady has flirted with the forgotten man status but after securing a good working environment, the direction of his next chapter lies very much in his own hands.