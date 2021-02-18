Robbie Brady injury is latest headache for Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is fearing the worst with Irish international Robbie Brady after he was sent for a scan on an Achilles injury sustained in midweek.

And that could be more bad news for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who is anxiously awaiting an update on John Egan, who suffered a serious injury while in action for Sheffield United on Monday night.

Brady was substituted by Dyche having only come on as a sub 25 minutes earlier in their draw with Fulham, Johann Berg Gudmundsson also a concern ahead of the weekend clash with fellow strugglers West Brom.

"I’ll find out more by tomorrow morning, we’re waiting 24 hours just to settle things down, but it doesn’t look great with Johann and Robbie going off," Dyche said today.

"We’ll find out more in the next 24 hours and we’ll probably get them scanned just as a precaution. We don’t think either is drastic but we keep getting these knocks in this heavy schedule of games and it is affecting us."

