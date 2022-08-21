Robbie Brady backing Preston to end goal drought, while Dara O’Shea takes Baggies armband

Robbie Brady has told his Preston team-mates not to get too hung up on their lack of goals this season.

Saturday’s scoreless draw at home to Watford leaves Preston with just one goal scored in five Championship games – an issue which compatriot Troy Parrott touched on before the game – but veteran Brady insists their solid defensive record means they are keeping pace.

“Defensively we’ve been excellent, as you can see from not conceding a goal in the first five games, so it’s definitely something to build on. Our performances are there but maybe we need a goal now and we push on again,” said Brady, Preston’s man of the match in that 0-0 draw.

“Some lads are in there almost having a disappointing feel to it, because we didn’t get the goals and a win – but you take that. The performances are definitely there and it’s wide open this season. I don’t think anybody’s going to run away with it and we’ll be looking to put ourselves in the mix.”

Elsewhere, Ireland defender Dara O’Shea says he’s proud to have been named as captain of Championship side West Brom. The Dubliner was handed the armband for Saturday’s game at home to Hull City – a 5-2 win for the Baggies, with O’Shea scoring his side’s fifth.

“The emotion I’m feeling the most right now is immense pride,” O’Shea said. “I’ve been here since I was 16 and just to play for the first team is a massive honour, but to lead the team out as captain in a league game is special. I’ll never forget this moment.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do here, be a captain. I’m just really happy to have achieved it.”

Joey Barton, meanwhile, has come out in defence of Ireland veteran Glenn Whelan. Bristol Rovers player Whelan (38) was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Portsmouth’s Louis Thompson which Pompey boss Danny Cowley said was “a really nasty tackle” – Thompson leaving the ground on a stretcher.

But Whelan’s manager Barton has accused the Pompey staff of trying to get Whelan sent off.

“I felt the referee was really poor for us,” Barton said. “Every decision, he decided to give to them and I think it stems out of the nonsense from the manager [Danny Cowley] and the assistant [Nicky Cowley].

“I was in the stand and I could hear them trying to get Glenn Whelan sent off for a competitive tackle.

“They are screaming and jumping up and maybe it’s because they never played football and maybe that’s how you’re meant to behave, but you shouldn’t be screaming as an opposition manager to get a 91-cap international dismissed from the pitch when he has clearly made contact with the ball. It is a foul, it probably is a yellow card.”