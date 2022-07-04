Robbie Brady agrees one-year deal with Championship side Preston

Championship side Preston are confident that new signing Robbie Brady will bring Premier League quality to the club after he agreed a one-year deal.

A free agent after his short spell with Bournemouth expired, Brady had been training in pre-season with the Lancashire club and manager Ryan Lowe wasted no time in getting him to sign up.

“You just have to look at his calibre. He’s a full-blown international, he’s played at the top level and he’s been around the block, but still young at 30 years of age. His left foot is probably one of the best outside of the Premier League," says Lowe.

“He’s a fantastic player and a great lad. He was with us for a few days training and once we knew there was a deal to be done we felt we’d get it over the line.

"He’s an unbelievable talent and we feel it’s a big acquisition to get someone who’s played in the Premier League for large parts of his career.”

Brady said: “I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running.

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”