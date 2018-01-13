Riyad Mahrez focus

Riyad Mahrez came closer than anyone to conjuring some match-winning magic as Chelsea and Leicester played out a goalless Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the Algeria forward's impact in west London.

BODY LANGUAGE: Mahrez cut a frustrated figure each time he felt his colleagues had either let him down or failed to latch onto his wavelength, at times also remonstrating with manager Claude Puel.

BUILD-UP PLAY: The Algeria international threaded several threatening first-half balls, notably to Jamie Vardy, who was unable to match that slide-rule pass with the quality of his finish. The 26-year-old also drilled a low ball across the six-yard box, but none of his team-mates could apply the craved tap-in finish.

END PRODUCT: After hooking high and wide from Marc Albrighton's cutback in the first half, Mahrez then saw one effort spin wide after a deflection off Andreas Christensen. The lively wide man then thrust himself against the same Chelsea defender in an apparent bid to win a penalty. Referee Michael Jones dismissed Leicester appeals, but also failed to dish out a yellow card to Mahrez.

Press Association