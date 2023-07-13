Rising Irish star Jessie Stapleton leaving Shelbourne to join West Ham

Shelbourne’s teenage starlet Jess Stapleton has confirmed her departure from the domestic game, with the 18-year-old to link up with WSL side West Ham United later this summer.

The Ireland international has turned down offers from Manchester City and Shamrock Rovers in favour of a move to the Hammers, while Manchester United were also previously reported to have been keeping tabs on her progress.

Stapleton is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Irish football and departs the Reds after making 71 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and winning two League of Ireland titles and an FAI Cup.

First called up to train with domestic-based international prospects as a 13-year-old, Vera Pauw picked her for a squad when she was 16 before she made her full debut against the Philippines last summer.

Despite the fact she has not made this summer’s World Cup squad, most canny observers predict a lengthy career in green for the Dubliner, but one now that will be continued away from Ireland, in another blow to the semi-professional league here.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for this incredible club,” said the former Cherry Orchard youth.

“I’ve grown so much as a player, winning two league titles, an FAI Cup and had the amazing experience of playing in the Champions League. Firstly, I wanted to thank the staff, especially Noel King, who gave me the opportunity of playing and helped develop me as a player.

“To Pearl Slattery and all the girls who not only helped me on the pitch but became a family to me off the pitch, I’ve learned so much from the 'oldie goldies'. However, it’s the memories and the laughs I’ll cherish the most.

“To the fans who made every game feel like a home game, from Tolka to Slovenia, thank you so much for all the support. For now, I’m onto my next challenge, but I’ll be Shels biggest fan. As the saying goes, once a Red, always a Red.”

Since arriving at Tolka Park in 2021, Stapleton has become central to the success enjoyed under King.

In her first season in senior football, she was nominated for Young Player of the Year and named in the Team of the Season as Shels won the title in the most dramatic of fashions, pipping Peamount United on the final day to win the 2021 Women's National League title.

Shels made it to the FAI Cup final that season but were denied the double by Wexford Youths. The next season Stapleton was a vital part of the side that followed up the 2021 title win with a remarkable League and Cup double.

She was crowned Young Player of the Year and retained her place in the Team of the Season. Stapleton also made up for the disappointment of missing out on the FAI Cup in 2021, as she scored the opening goal and won the Player of the Match award as the Reds beat Athlone Town 2-0 in the 2022 FAI Women's Cup final, while also claiming the 1895 Young Player of the Year award for 2022.

Stapleton has captained the Republic of Ireland U-19 side and was named U-19 Player of the Year at international level at the FAI Awards in 2022, an award for which she has been nominated again for this year.

“Jessie has been a role model, not only for her teammates but for aspiring footballers in our community,” said Shels’ boss Noel King, ahead of Stapleton’s final game in the All-Ireland Cup at Tolka Park against Linfield this Saturday (2pm).

“Her professionalism, humility, and determination are qualities we greatly admire and respect. Her positive influence has extended far beyond the pitch, it was a privilege to work with Jessie and I wish her all the best for the future.”