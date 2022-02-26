| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ringmahon to Wembley: Caoimhín Kelleher’s Liverpool journey a source of pride to friends and mentors in Cork

Ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea, everybody who witnessed the goalkeeper’s early days is retracing their steps.

Caoimhín Kelleher during his schoolboy days in Cork Expand

Close

Caoimhín Kelleher during his schoolboy days in Cork

Caoimhín Kelleher during his schoolboy days in Cork

Caoimhín Kelleher during his schoolboy days in Cork

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

The Presentation Brothers College players were readying themselves to depart the dressing-room ahead of the biggest game of their school lives when the youngest player in their ranks piped up.

For a school synonymous with rugby and rowing, it was a big deal when the football team reached the Munster Schools Senior Cup decider in 2015 and the only Junior Cert student in their squad waited for that moment to find his voice and explain in simple terms how they would bring home the trophy for the first time.

Related topics

More On Liverpool Football Club

Most Watched

Privacy