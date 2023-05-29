Richie Towell will serve three-match ban after Shamrock Rovers’ red card appeal is rejected

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Richie Towell has been hit with a three-match ban after an appeal against his red card was rejected this afternoon.

Towell picked up a straight red card for violent conduct after an altercation with Cork City's Gordon Walker in the first-half of the Hoops 1-0 defeat last Friday.

The champions finished the game with eight men after Johnny Kenny and Sean Hoare were also sent off by referee Seán Grant, and afterwards, the club sought to have Towell's red card overturned by the FAI's independent Appeal Committee.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley blasted the officiating in the aftermath, saying, "that’s embarrassing. The officials are the worst I’ve ever seen, they really are.

“Two games he’s had with us and he’s sent five players. Drogheda and tonight. Incredible. But not just him, the fourth official and the linesman.

“It feels like there is a manager out every week talking about this and they really need to look at it because the standard is incredible. They don’t talk to you. Their arrogance is incredible. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. They need to be looked at.

“Something needs to be done because they’re not fit to referee in this League.”

But that appeal has been rejected today and Towell will miss his side's next three games, beginning with their home clash against Dundalk this Friday.

Bradley's side then travel to Sligo Rovers on June 5, before they host bottom-placed UCD on June 9.

"An independent Appeal Committee of the FAI has rejected Shamrock Rovers FC’s appeal for wrongful dismissal following Richie Towell’s red card for violent conduct in Shamrock Rovers FC’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture versus Cork City FC on 26 May 2023.

"In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, Richie Towell will serve a three-match suspension," read an FAI statement.