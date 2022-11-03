Richie Towell: We want to pay the club back with €500k bonus

The Shamrock Rovers squad want to finish off their European adventure in Sweden tonight with a win – and a €500,000 payday – as a thank you to the club for their support across the season.

Having taken back possession of the league trophy on Sunday and their path to next year’s Champions League secure, Rovers yesterday flew out to Stockholm, via Shannon, for the final game in the group stage of the Europa Conference League against Djurgardens.

In reality, there’s little at stake in the game as Rovers have been eliminated, while Djurgardens have already secured progress to the knockout stage. But a win for Rovers would earn them another €500,000 in UEFA prize money. “The club have done so well on and off the pitch this season, so if we as players can help the club achieve more financial gain we’d love to do that,” midfielder Richie Towell said.

“They have given us everything we have asked for so if we can repay them with the prize money it’d be great. It’s a chance for us to win, the financial side is a factor but we also want to get that points record for an Irish club in the group stages,” added Towell.

While their home form in Europe is impressive, the Hoops have struggled on foreign soil, four defeats and just two goals scored in six away games, a factor that the home club are aware of. “They have been a better team at home than away, we’ll see what they bring,” coach Thomas Lagerlof said.